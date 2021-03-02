Ramchander Rao and KTR exchange Twitter barbs

BJP leader N. Ramchander at Arts College, in Osmania University, on Monday.

BJP leader waits in vain for the Minister to come to Arts College

Senior BJP leader and incumbent MLC N. Ramchander Rao, striving to get elected once again for the Graduates Constituency of the Hyderabad-RangaReddy-Mahabubnagar districts, charged that the ruling TRS leadership “is resorting to diversionary tactics to deflect the attention from the issues of higher education, filling of vacancies in the government and employees welfare” on Monday.

Mr. Rao waited at the University College of Arts & Social Sciences in Osmania University campus hoping for TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao for “an open discussion on education and jobs” earlier in the day.

To a Twitter post #WhereisKTR', he got a tweet barb from the latter.

"Waiting to collect information about the 12 crore jobs (2 crore per year) and ₹15 lakh in all Jandhan accounts promised by Hon'ble PM Shri Modiji. So far NDA means - No Data Available". The BJP leader, too did not hold back, asking why the Minister or his partymen are “afraid” of facing the public and answer the charges made.

“Why hide behind social media? Why can’t they say the same in the open in a democratic manner? Are they scared of their lies being exposed or their employment numbers turning out to false,” he questioned, sitting besides an empty chair kept ready for Mr. Rama Rao near the college steps.

The BJP leader reiterated that the government has “fudging numbers” on employment. “Telangana State Public Service Commission has recruited 32,000 employees.

The rest is about either regularising existing employees or appointments on compensatory grounds. There are more than 1.2 lakh vacancies in government alone,” claimed the MLC, later in an exclusive interaction.

The Minister may have ridiculed my “questioning nature”, but he is proud of it because that is precisely his role and that of the government to perform.

“I am only asking what have they done to the universities in the last six years? How many vacancies were filled and why employees and pensioners are being denied the pay revision and fitment allowances,” he said.

Fielding former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s daughter Vani Devi was the “last resort” to split the Brahmin community votes, however, there is “no love lost” for the family as the “real political game plan of TRS is to ensure Left parties support K. Nageshwar’s win at any cost,” he said.

Instead of blaming the Centre, TS could start by cutting the 32% tax levied to cut fuel prices, he said, adding that the second volume of compendium of his speeches in the Legislative Council between 2018-2020 will be released soon.

“Personal vituperative attacks on me and in social media are signs of frustration and desperate tactics by TRS since they know I have the support of the people and my party has been emerging stronger with every election from Dubbak bypoll to GHMC elections. So, I am confident winning again,” affirmed Mr. Rao.