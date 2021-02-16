Ramchander, Premender are BJP MLC candidates

HYDERABAD

16 February 2021 00:10 IST

The central leadership of the BJP has announced the candidature of city president and incumbent MLC N. Ramchander Rao for the Hyderabad - Ranga Reddy - Mahabubnagar Graduates constituency - and general secretary G. Premender Reddy for Khammam - Nalgonda - Warangal Graduates constituency for the upcoming elections for the Legislative Council on Monday. The party expressed the confidence over both candidates emerging victorious going by the recent political trends in the State, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising