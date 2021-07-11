Ramana to join TRS on July 16

Former president of Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) L. Ramana will join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on July 16.

However, he would take the party membership from TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao on Monday. Mr. Ramana, a former Minister in the TDP government in the combined Andhra Pradesh, continued with the TDP even after the state bifurcation. He resigned recently stating that in the changing political scenario in the State he was leaving the TTDP as he wanted to be part of Telangana development process.

Mr. Ramana, who also served as a Parliament member from the TDP in the combined AP, also contested in the recent Graduate MLC elections in Telangana without any success.

Hailing from Jagtial in the combined Karimnagar district his entry was being seen as a move to counter the exit of Eatala Rajender from the TRS after differences with TRS chief KCR.