Ram Temple consecration is BJP’s publicity blitzkrieg: Ponnam

January 14, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar has accused BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar of launching a publicity blitzkrieg in the district to derive electoral mileage out of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the Minister alleged that the BJP was hell-bent on using religion as a tool for its selfish political interests. “As per the religious scriptures, the Pran Pratistha (consecration) ceremony should be performed by seers/pontiffs. Pran Pratistha puja in a semi-constructed temple goes against the tenets of Hindu dharma,” Mr. Prabhakar said.

He said, “All Hindus revere Lord Ram with great devotion and people should be wary of the BJP’s attempts to exploit religious sentiments.”

Exuding confidence that the Congress will wrest the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat in the forthcoming elections, he alleged that both Mr. Sanjay and former Karimnagar MP B. Vinod Kumar of the BRS had failed to develop Karimnagar constituency during their tenure.

