Rally held to pay tributes to corona martyrs

HYDERABAD

26 August 2020 23:29 IST

Healthcare professionals working in Telangana government hospitals paid tribute to COVID-19 warriors who died after contracting the infection, by holding a candle-light rally in government healthcare facilities across Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

Junior and senior doctors, nurses, and others gathered in large numbers to participate in the rally. They have demanded government orders to be issued announcing ₹1 crore ex-gratia for the warriors who die of COVID-19.

“Besides, a GO has to be issued announcing that treatment for healthcare workers and their families would be provided at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences,” demanded B. Narahari, coordinator of Telangana Medical Joint Action Committee. Others demanded that the government sponsor advanced treatment for COVID-19 should anyone need it.

Though Health department officials on Tuesday said that they are actively working to ensure ₹50 lakh insurance coverage is extended to the professionals who have died, doctors said insurance claims are subjective based on medical condition of a person, and instead, demanded ex-gratia.