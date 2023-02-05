ADVERTISEMENT

Rall-E showcases potential of electric vehicles, promotes sustainable mobility

February 05, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Hyderabad

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Stunt riders pose for lensmen along with Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh at Rall-E, a get-together of electric vehicle owners, as part of the Hyderabad e-Mobility week organised by Gravton Motors at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The Hyderabad e-Mobility Week got off to a flying start on Sunday with ‘Rall-E’, an electric vehicle (EV) rally which was flagged off at People’s Plaza here and culminated at Hitex Exhibition Centre, showcasing Telangana’s progress in EV adoption and to promote the message of sustainable mobility.

The first-of-its-kind EV rally saw thousands of enthusiasts riding electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and electric buses in different parts of the city.  It was part of the promotional event for Formula E championship to be held in the city on February 11.

Electric vehicle enthusiasts at Rall-E. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

A special stunt show by Sheraaz and Rahul of Gravton Motors was the highlight of the rally, which was organised to spread the message of sustainable mobility and showcase their excitement towards the E-Mobility week. Actor-director Adivi Sesh congratulated the Gravton team and the stuntmen.

Principal Secretary of IT, Industries and Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan flagged off the rally, along with Adivi Sesh, director Nag Ashwin and other business leaders.

Participants in the Rall-E for electric vehicles on Sunday as part of the promotional events for the Formula E championship to be held in the city next week.

 “I thank the government of Telangana for turning this dream of every EV manufacturer to reality. This initiative will support and promote the message of sustainable mobility not just in the city but at a national level,” CEO of Gravton Motors, Parshuram Paka said.

“We are delighted to be participating in the Hyderabad E-Mobility week which I believe will be a revolutionary and monumental event. We are also happy to showcase our support to EV adoption which the city is advocating,” he added.

