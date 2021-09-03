Rakul Preet appears before ED in drugs case

Asked to produce bank statements with regard to alleged suspicious transaction

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Friday was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which summoned her in connection with a money laundering case involving a high-end drug racket that was busted in the city in 2017.

She is the third person from the film industry after filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and his business partner, actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur, to appear before the ED.

The 30-year-old Tollywood actor, who recently made her debut in Bollywood, reportedly made a special request to the central agency and appeared three days before her scheduled summons due to her busy shoot schedule. While she was asked to come in at 10.30 a.m., the actor reached an hour in advance to avoid ‘media chaos’, but was later surprised to see media personnel waiting for her at the ED office.

The Sardar Ka Grandson actor, who wore a red-checkered cotton shirt and blue jeans paired with white sneakers, was questioned on her alleged links with the drug racket and following case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

She was asked to produce her bank statements with regard to the alleged suspicious transaction. In September last, Ms. Singh was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai, in an alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood, during which she was asked about a reference to the word ‘doob’ that had appeared in her WhatsApp conversations with actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, the ED has summoned more than 10 celebrities of Tollywood, including director Puri Jagannadh and actor Rana Daggubati, in a case related to the smuggling of ‘Class A’ narcotic substances, including LSD and MDMA.

After the racket was busted in July 2017, which further followed the arrest of several people, including an American, a South African and a Netherlands national, several Tollywood celebrities were questioned by the Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths.