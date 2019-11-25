Rakul fancies the racquet

Film star Rakul Preet Singh has taken her “special connect” with the city to a new domain — sports promotion. The tinsel town celebrity has bought a stake in the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers franchise which features in the Tennis Premier League next month.

Rakul, who played golf at the national level before venturing into film industry and loves tennis with Leander Paes and Sania Mirza being her favourites, says that she has a special bond with the city which made her big. “We travelled across India because my father was an ex-serviceman. But, Hyderabad is the city where I stayed the longest and this is where my heart belongs. It is a very, very special place for me. Although I had other options to look for in the TPL, I preferred to be a co-owner of Strikers,” she said after unveiling the team jersey here on Sunday.

“I am excited to be part of TPL which I believe is a huge platform for budding talent to take their game to the next level. It gives a chance to the best under-14 and under-18 talent too a huge opportunity to showcase their skills,” she said, adding that the stake could be the first big step to venture into sports promotion.

TPL will be held in Mumbai from December 12. The Strikers have former national champion S. Narendranath as mentor besides 15-year-old Gaurav Bhutada as the youngest CEO of any sports franchise in India.