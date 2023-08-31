ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rakhi for Soldiers’ programme at Raj Bhavan

August 31, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan joined the “Rakhi for Soldiers” celebration held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The event was organised by the Samskruti Foundation in collaboration with the Telangana State Branch of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).

The initiative was to facilitate a meaningful interaction with students having the opportunity to tie Rakhis onto the wrists of military officers. Students hailing from various schools across the twin cities, as well as Chennai, partook in the event alongside military personnel.

