Body of Raju cremated

The body of Raju was cremated in Warangal after post-mortem examination at MGM Hospital on Thursday evening.

The post-mortem was conducted after Raju’s mother and wife arrived from their village near Suryapet.

Earlier in the day, angry protestors obstructed the convoy of Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali when he went to call on the family of the six-year-old girl who was killed at Champapet. Mr. Mahmood Ali and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod who also reached the venue faced an angry crowd which protested that the VIPs turned up without prior intimation.

Ms. Rathod left a cheque for ₹ 20 lakh as ex gratia of the government on a table in the house when the family refused to take it. She promised a double bedroom house for the family and free education for the siblings of the victim.