Rajiv Sharma takes up Green India Challenge

Chief Adviser to Government Rajiv Sharma planted three saplings under the ‘Green India Challenge’ on the premises of Hyderabad Metro Rail Bhavan on Tuesday. This was after Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy proposed his name.

“I have accepted the proposal and planted three varieties of saplings at Metro Rail Bhavan,” he said.

Green India Challenge is an initiative patronised by Rajya Sabha MP J. Santhosh Kumar and over three crore plants have been raised so far in different parts of the State.

Mr. Rajiv Sharma has now proposed the names of three senior officers of TS government to take the challenge forward — Special Chief Secretary (GAD) Adhar Sinha, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and Pollution Control Board Secretary Anil Kumar. The three officers have accepted the challenge and they would take up the activity soon, he added. HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy and other senior officers attended.