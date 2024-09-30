Rajiv Rahadari property owners urge government to reduce proposed road widening

The Telangana government’s decision to widen Rajiv Rahadari Road from Gymkhana Ground Paradise to Tumkunta to 200 feet has raised concerns among property owners, commercial establishments, tenants, and employees, according to the Rajiv Rahadari Property Owners’ Joint Action Committee (JAC).

Speaking at a meeting held on Friday (September 28, 2024), JAC President Telukunta Satish Gupta highlighted that while some view properties as assets, for many, especially senior citizens, they are a critical source of livelihood which cover essential needs such as food and medical expenses.

“We are not opposed to infrastructure development, but widening the road to 200 feet is excessive,” Mr. Gupta stated. “We request that the government reconsider this decision and reduce the width to 100 feet, which would be sufficient for both the road and the proposed flyover. Many prominent areas like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kondapur, and Hi-Tec City manage with 100-feet roads, so why does Rajiv Rahadari require more?” he asked.

The JAC members plan to meet Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to submit a formal request for reducing the proposed road width, said a release.

