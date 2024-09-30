GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajiv Rahadari property owners urge government to reduce proposed road widening

Published - September 30, 2024 10:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government’s decision to widen Rajiv Rahadari Road from Gymkhana Ground Paradise to Tumkunta to 200 feet has raised concerns among property owners, commercial establishments, tenants, and employees, according to the Rajiv Rahadari Property Owners’ Joint Action Committee (JAC).

Speaking at a meeting held on Friday (September 28, 2024), JAC President Telukunta Satish Gupta highlighted that while some view properties as assets, for many, especially senior citizens, they are a critical source of livelihood which cover essential needs such as food and medical expenses.

“We are not opposed to infrastructure development, but widening the road to 200 feet is excessive,” Mr. Gupta stated. “We request that the government reconsider this decision and reduce the width to 100 feet, which would be sufficient for both the road and the proposed flyover. Many prominent areas like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kondapur, and Hi-Tec City manage with 100-feet roads, so why does Rajiv Rahadari require more?” he asked.

The JAC members plan to meet Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to submit a formal request for reducing the proposed road width, said a release.

Published - September 30, 2024 10:52 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.