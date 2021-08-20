Rajiv Gandhi’s services recalled

Hyderabad

Former PM’s 77th birth anniversary observed

Rajiv Gandhi Sadhbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee observed the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Charminar on Friday.

Chairman Sadhbhavana Committee and senior vice-president, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, G. Niranjan and other committee members paid homage and offered floral tributes to the portrait of Rajiv Gandhi.

Mr. Niranjan recalled the services of Rajiv Gandhi and his encouragement for innovations in science and technology in the country. “Only because of him, the country is on a par with the other developing countries, particularly in the communication field, which is now providing employment to lakhs of people,” he said.

He added that Rajiv Gandhi’s desire to strengthen the Panchayat Raj system was fulfilled by subsequent amendments in the Constitution. He further said that Rajiv Gandhi was the leader who reduced the voting age to 18 years to give more space to youngsters in strengthening democracy and choose a government that worked for the dreams of youngsters.