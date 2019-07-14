Rajgopal Reddy ‘softens’ stance on Congress

Congress MLA of Munugode Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy who was critical of the party leadership and had expressed his intention to join BJP earlier softened his stance on Saturday.

In an interaction with Congress party workers and his supporters at Choutuppal and Chandur municipalities on Saturday, Mr. Reddy made positive comments about the Congress saying it was the party that gave him political life.

Mr. Reddy’s followers are now vying for tickets for the two municipalities that are part of Mungode constituency where the Congress stands a good chance of winning. Maybe the sudden change in his stance is due to the municipal elections, a senior leader said. He seems to be under pressure from his followers to stay put till the Municipal elections are over.

‘Expressed anguish’

Mr. Reddy told The Hindu on Saturday that he had expressed his anguish over the functioning of the Congress leadership. “Isn’t it a fact that the leadership has failed us here,” he asked. He declined further comment on the latest developments.

His open criticism of TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC Telangana in-charge R.C. Khuntia, blaming them for the present crisis in the party had created a storm. He later held a meeting with his supporters to seek their views on joining the BJP.

Technicalities

Senior leaders say Mr. Reddy expected the party to suspend him so as to make an easy entry into the BJP without attracting the anti-defection law. But Congress only issued show-cause notice to him after his outburst against the leadership. They say Mr. Reddy will lose his Assembly membership if he joined the BJP now, a risk he doesn’t want to take as of now.