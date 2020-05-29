Hyderabad

Rajendranagar leopard caught on CC camera

It was surmised to have returned to natural habitat

The leopard which had caused panic by making an appearance on Katedan road a fortnight ago was surmised to have returned to its natural habitat in the reserve forest of Gaganpahad now.

A CCTV camera footage showing a leopard on the borders of the reserve forest has lent credence to the belief, though it can never be ascertained if it was the same leopard that had entered the city.

The leopard, which had appeared on the Katedan road, escaped into a large-sized farm on the way to Shamshabad, when pursued by the Forest officials and the police. Though several camera traps and cages were set up on the farm to zero in on the feline, it was smart enough to decamp from there without anybody’s notice.

On Thursday night, a leopard with similar physical features was captured by the CC camera installed on the compound wall of the Greyhounds training centre in Rajendra Nagar limits. The animal was caught sauntering across the border of the reserve forest in Gaganpahad which falls just behind the training centre compound.

Forest officials together with the police conducted a joint inspection of the area, to observe the trail left by the leopard and take stock of the situation.

Forest officials said no efforts would be made to capture the animal as it was back in its natural habitat. However, camera traps numbering 20 have been placed at different locations across the region, to keep a track of the movement of the feline. “The leopard must have strayed into the city while finding way from one reserve forest block to another. The Gaganpahad forest area is flush with prey base and water too, so it may not venture out again,” said an official.

