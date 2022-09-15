Rajbhasha Kirti award for NMDC

ADVERTISEMENT

Mining major NMDC received a Rajbhasha Kirti Award for 2021-22 at the Hindi Diwas Samaroh organised by the Official Language Department, Union Ministry of Home Affairs in Surat on Thursday.

It was conferred with Rajbhasha Kirti third prize in the category of public sector undertakings located in Region ‘C’. CMD Sumit Deb received the award from Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh.

“On this celebration of Hindi Day, let us take a pledge that we will contribute our best to establish Hindi and Indian languages at their glorious place in the time of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Mr. Deb said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, NMDC’s efforts in promoting the Rajbhasha were recognised with the Ministry of Steel’s Ispat Rajbhasha Samman and the first position in its category from the Town Official Language Implementation Committee, Hyderabad. Its house journal ‘Khanij Bharati’ that encourages creative and technical writing in Hindi also received the first position in the Published Magazine category.