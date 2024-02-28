ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Youth held by Hyderabad police for running fake social media profiles of ACB DG C.V. Anand

February 28, 2024 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old youth from Rajasthan was arrested for running fake profiles of doctors, politicians, IAS and IPS officers on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for demanding money online. He was found handling the fake profiles of DG of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) C.V. Anand and was picked up by Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police.

The accused, Jafru, was a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan. “He has been demanding money and sending inappropriate messages by impersonating officials and politicians. He was running six Facebook profiles, one Instagram account and one WhatsApp of IPS officer C.V. Anand,” said the official of cybercrime wing.

