Rajasthan woos investors from TS

Four firms commit ₹40,510 cr. investment at Invest Rajasthan roadshow in Hyderabad

A Rajasthan government delegation comprising three ministers and senior officials from departments focused on industrial development wooed Telangana investors on Thursday, highlighting the emerging industrial scenario and investment friendly policy framework of their State.

Participating in a roadshow here for the Invest Rajasthan 2022 summit, which is to be held on January 24-25 in Jaipur, Industries and Commerce Minister of Rajasthan Shakuntala Rawat said under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s leadership, the State has created a policy framework to promote growth across all industrial sectors.

In an interaction, on the sidelines of the roadshow, Ms. Rawat said the response to the roadshows held in major cities was good with the event in Mumbai alone receiving investment commitment of around ₹2 lakh crore. Going beyond the MoUs, many companies have acquired land and started work on the projects. Invest Rajasthan 2022 will be a platform to showcase the investments and expected to emerge as a milestone in transformation of State’s industrial landscape

Among the measures of the State government to attract investments, improve the ease of doing business and consequently create more employment opportunities is the ‘One Stop Shop’ initiative of bringing all departments on a single platform to facilitate investments. She also highlighted fiscal incentives offered to certain category of investors, the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-2019 and the emphasis on skill training for youth.

At the Hyderabad roadshow, Axis Energy, Semaliya Energy, Akshat Greentech and Crochet Industries signed MoUs and LoIs, for a total investment of ₹40,510 crore.

Technical Education, Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Minister Subhash Garg and Minister for Revenue Ramlal Jat, Additional Chief Secretary, Mines and Petroleum, Energy Subodh Agarwal and Commissioner Industry and Commerce Archana Singh were part of the delegation. A release on the roadshow said emerging investment destinations of Rajasthan, including petroleum and petrochemical investment region, electric vehicle zone, fintech park and medical device park, were showcased.