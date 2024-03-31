ADVERTISEMENT

Rajanna Sircilla district tops State in gram panchayats’ property tax collection

March 31, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

255 gram panchayats in the district collected ₹6.92 crore (98.19%) as against the target of ₹7.5 crore as on March 30, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Rajanna Sircilla district stood first in the State in collection of property tax by gram panchayats in 2023-24 financial year.

As many as 255 gram panchayats in the district collected ₹6.92 crore (98.19%) as against the target of ₹7.5 crore as on March 30, 2024.

In a statement, Collector Anuraag Jayanti appreciated the staff concerned and people for enabling the district excel in property tax collection in gram panchayats.

He asked the officials to work in tandem to ensure collection of the remaining ₹13 lakh property tax to achieve the 100% target.

He called upon all stakeholders to extend the same cooperation to augment revenue for the gram panchayats.

