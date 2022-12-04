Rajanna Sircilla achieves remarkable feat under Swachh Survekshan Grameen

December 04, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

In yet another distinction, Rajanna Sircilla district secured first rank in 4 star category under Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2023 in the entire country in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, on Saturday announced this through its official Twitter handle, sources said.

The district achieved the feat based on its performance on the basis of the parameters prescribed under the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen such as declaring all villages open defecation free (ODF Plus) with proper sanitation and waste disposal measures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao, in a tweet on Saturday, congratulated the district officials, elected representatives and field level functionaries of various government departments of Rajanna Sircilla for achieving the remarkable feat.

He exhorted the district administration and the elected representatives of the local bodies to strive with renewed vigour to steer Rajanna Sircilla district scale new heights in all spheres.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US