Rajanna Sircilla achieves remarkable feat under Swachh Survekshan Grameen

December 04, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

In yet another distinction, Rajanna Sircilla district secured first rank in 4 star category under Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2023 in the entire country in November.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, on Saturday announced this through its official Twitter handle, sources said.

The district achieved the feat based on its performance on the basis of the parameters prescribed under the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen such as declaring all villages open defecation free (ODF Plus) with proper sanitation and waste disposal measures.

Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao, in a tweet on Saturday, congratulated the district officials, elected representatives and field level functionaries of various government departments of Rajanna Sircilla for achieving the remarkable feat.

He exhorted the district administration and the elected representatives of the local bodies to strive with renewed vigour to steer Rajanna Sircilla district scale new heights in all spheres.