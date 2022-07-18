Hyderabad

Raj Bhavan provides counselling to 27 women in distress

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan along with NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma (left) consoling K. Jayanthi during Mahila Darbar organised at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 18, 2022 22:14 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 00:33 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has extended financial help to women in distress who approached Raj Bhavan seeking help during the previous ‘Mahila Darbar’.

Ms. Soundararajan invited 41 women applicants who had listed various social issues for speedy resolution at a counselling session at Raj Bhavan. Of them, 27 appeared on Monday.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma arrived to give them legal advice and counselling. Three women, two from city and one from Atmakur, were provided financial help of ₹25,000 each by the Governor.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms.Sharma said there is a large number of pending cases with regard to women’s issues in Telangana. She informed that women should first approach the police with a complaint, and if they do not act, a complaint can be lodged with the State Commission for Women or the NCW.

Petitions can be sent to the national commission online too, she said, and noted that the NCW is yet to get the action-taken reports that it has sought from the State government about the recent incidents of atrocities against women. She said she will discuss the issue with the Director General of Police in-person.

Centre for Practicing Law and Hyderabad District Legal Services Authority extended their services for the counselling session on Monday.

