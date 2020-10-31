Raj Bhavan illuminated in pink

HYDERABAD

31 October 2020 23:54 IST

To mark culmination of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Raj Bhavan was illuminated in pink on Saturday to mark the culmination of October as International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The illumination was taken up by Usha Lakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation with the permission of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during an e-meet on breast cancer awareness earlier, a release informed.

