HYDERABAD 31 October 2020 23:54 IST
Raj Bhavan illuminated in pink
Updated: 31 October 2020 23:54 IST
To mark culmination of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The Raj Bhavan was illuminated in pink on Saturday to mark the culmination of October as International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The illumination was taken up by Usha Lakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation with the permission of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during an e-meet on breast cancer awareness earlier, a release informed.
