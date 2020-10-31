Hyderabad

Raj Bhavan illuminated in pink

Show of solidarity: Usha Lakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation took up the illumination work at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The Raj Bhavan was illuminated in pink on Saturday to mark the culmination of October as International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The illumination was taken up by Usha Lakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation with the permission of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during an e-meet on breast cancer awareness earlier, a release informed.

