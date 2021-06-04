Rainwater enters a house in R&R colony

SIDDIPET

04 June 2021 20:06 IST

Oustees were said to have been warned against airing problems

T. Krishna (name changed) was a native of Etigaddakishtapur in Toguta mandal. This village is going to be submerged by Mallannasagar reservoir shortly.

Along with some others in the village, he has shifted to the house allotted to his family at Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony located on the outskirts of Gajwel revenue divisional headquarters.

On Wednesday night, he had a bitter experience. Rainwater entered the house and he had to make a serious effort to pour the water outside the verandah. He also made some arrangement to ensure that rain water did not enter the house when it rained again. However, Kumar was not sure whether his effort would be fruitful.

Advertising

Advertising

Several families in the villages facing submergence have shifted to the R&R Colony. Some families were making arrangements for vacating, which was expected to be completed in the next few months.

In a related development, Mallannasagar bund developed land slips at Kolgur- Etigaddakishtapur road on Thursday. The villagers said that there had been heavy rain the previous night and, as a result, land slips were seen at several places. They wondered what the fate of the bund would be during rainy season. The officials started repairing the bund immediately.

Given the worst experiences faced by oustees of Kondapochamma last year, the oustees of Mallannasagar were fearing that they may have to face serious problems during rainy season. “Oustees at R&R Colony are facing several problems. They have left the village and they cannot come back as their houses were demolished. Oustees were warned that they might be deprived of the new house if they made any complaint openly. Hence no one is raising voice, when in the village. No option was left to them,” said another oustee.