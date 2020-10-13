Rains prompt discharge of flood at all major dams

Heavy rains likely to continue for next 2-3 days

Flood level in the river Krishna and many of its tributaries in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana has started rising owing to heavy to very heavy rains in their catchment areas and the discharge of flood at all major dams in the Basin has resumed after it was stopped about 10 days back.

While it resumed at some projects including Almatti, Narayanpur, Tungabhadra, Srisailam, Jurala, Pulichintala, Ujjani and few others on Sunday, it commenced at Nagarajunasagar and other dams on Monday.

The discharge of flood at Nagarjunasagar started at around 4 p.m. on Monday when the dam authorities lifted two crest gates for 10 feet height each to allow release of about 30,000 cusecs from the spillway.

By 8 p.m., the discharge of flood at Nagarjunasagar was increased to nearly 1.2 lakh cusecs as the number of spillway gates lifted increased to 8.

At 8.30 pm the discharge of flood from the spillway of Srisailam was nearly 1.68 lakh cusecs from six gates lifted for 10 ft height each as the inflows realised at the dam increased to nearly 1.88 lakh cusecs although the discharge of flood at Sunkesula, Jurala and from Handri was over 2.01 lakh cusecs.

An advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC), citing the IMD forecast, stated that extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm per day is expected to occur at isolated places over north-central Maharashtra and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over south-central Maharashtra and Marathawada.

“Due to forecast rainfall, inflows into all dams in the Krishna Basin are likely to increase rapidly. River Krishna and its tributaries such as Bhima, Tungabhadra have started rising at many locations in the middle reaches. Inflows into Narayanpur and Tungabhadra dams have also started increasing,” CWC officials stated adding that the river Tungabhadra at Melaganur in Karnataka and Mantralayam in Andhra has also started rising.

Besides, the river Kagna, a tributary of Bhima, is rising at Malkhed in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka and it is expected to increase the inflows significantly into Jurala project in Telangana and Srisailam dam in AP-Talangana, it is stated in the CWC advisory.

“Since the rainfall is going to increase further all along the Krishna Basin for next the 2-3 days, and as all the dams in Krishna, Bhima and Tungabhadra sub-basins in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and AP are likely to discharge flood as storage in all the reservoirs is near full reservoir level (FRL)”, the CWC advisory stated.

Godavari Basin

As rainfall is expected all along the Godavari Basin for the next 2-3 days all the major reservoirs are likely to get good inflows in Maharashtra and Telangana.

As of Monday evening, the inflows into Sriramsagar were over 52,000 cusecs and that into Lower Manair dam were over 42,600 cusecs.

Inflows into Kaddam, Singur, Nizamsagar and Yellampally have also started rising on Monday.