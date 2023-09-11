Rains lashes parts of Hyderabad, spoil weekend plans

September 11, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 06:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

Heavy downpour drenched various parts of Hyderabad on Sunday, spoiling the weekend plans of many residents. While intermittent showers persisted throughout the day, the evening brought an onslaught of relentless rain to the city.

Multiple areas within the city experienced waterlogging and traffic snarls, forcing commuters to spend longer hours on the roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for Sunday, with forecast of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated locations across several districts in Telangana. Subsequently, no alerts have been issued by the IMD for the next three days. However, a yellow alert has been reinstated for September 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest recorded rainfall as of 8 p.m. on Sunday was 60.8 mm in Kangti (Sangareddy), followed by 54.8 mm in Papannapet (Medak), 43.5 mm in Golconda (Hyderabad), and 43 mm in Musheerabad (Hyderabad).

As of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the IMD says that for the next 48 hours, there will be generally cloudy sky. Light rain is very likely to occur and hazy conditions are very likely to prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively, stated a bulletin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.