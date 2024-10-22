Rains lash Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon

Some parts of Hyderabad received rain on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) afternoon. Motorists and pedestrians who were caught unaware either moved ahead though drenched or stood under the shade of flyovers or Hyderabad Metro Rail track.

According to an alert issued by Hyderabad Meteorological Centre at 2.40 p.m., light to moderate rains or thundershowers were expected in east, west and central Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area for one hour. Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) asked people to dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 if assistance is needed from GHMC-DRF.

Indian Meteorological Centre Hyderabad issued yellow alert to 22 districts, including the city, for Tuesday: thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40) kmph were very likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.