GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Rains lash Hyderabad on election result day, more rain expected in coming days

Published - June 04, 2024 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rain lashed parts of Hyderabad on counting day, causing significant disruption of life across the city. The heavy downpour also affected celebration plans of Congress and BJP at their respective party offices.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), as of 6 p.m, the highest rainfall recorded was 54.5 mm in Malakpet followed by 46.3 mm in Bahadurpura, 42.8 mm in Nampally, 39.3 mm in Asif Nagar and 35 mm in Serilingampally.

With the southwest monsoon advancing into Telangana, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts more rains in the State in the coming days. As per a release, on Wednesday, thunderstorm and rain accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, for the next 48 hours, there will be generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds very likely to occur in the evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36° Celsius and 25° Celsius respectively.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / rains / Monsoon / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.