Rains kickstart farming activity across Sangareddy district

With incessant rains in the last few days, farming activity has picked up across the district.

The district has not received sufficient rains in June and July. In fact, normal rainfall starting June till date should be 354.1 mm. But the actual rainfall was 224.1 mm, a variation of 36.7%. The number of rainy days registered were only 18.

Moreover, there is no water in the two reservoirs - Singur and Nallavagu - though two months into the rainy season. This has discouraged farmers from taking up any farming activity.

Transplantation begins

However, there was continuous drizzling in the last three days at several places in the district. Jarasangam has received as much as 26.8 mm. rain on August 2, 24.2 mm at Kondapur, 23.6 mm. at Sirgapur and Kalher. Farmers who had already prepared paddy seedlings about two weeks ago in the hope of good rains have started transplantation. According to sources, paddy transplantation has been completed in about 19,000 acres while normal cultivation is expected to be in about 40,000 acres. Since there is enough time to take up paddy cultivation, officials are expecting that normal sowing area would be covered by August end if rains don’t disappoint.

More cotton cultivation

Cotton has taken up a major chunk with reports of cultivation in about 2.57 lakh acres. This is higher than the previous year cultivation of about 2.08 lakh acres. “We had already experienced a prolonged dry spell and low rain fall for the past two months. Farmers will be at a loss if the dry spell comes back,” said an agriculture officer, adding they were hopeful of good rains.