Rains in Telangana claim its first heritage structure

HYDERABAD

15 October 2020 15:11 IST

Qila Shahpur, belonging to Saravi Paprayudu, collapses.

The rains which pounded the State claimed its first casualty on Thursday in the form of the State’s heritage. A large portion of the Qila Shahpur in Jangaon district early in the morning cracked and collapsed.

The Qila in Kilashpur belonged to local legend Sardar Sarvai Paparayudu, a leader who lived in the early 18th century, who according to historian Prof. Bhangya Bhuya, Head of the Department of History, University of Hyderabd, was celebrated for his resistance to the Mughals after the decline of the Qutb Shahi Dynasty.

Jangaon police and district administration confirmed the development to The Hindu. “The incident took place around 7.30 a.m.. There are no casualties,” police said.

The district administration said that the debris from the fort came crashing down on three structures. Alert locals had moved away after noticing cracks in the structure. A video clip of the collapse was captured on camera and shared widely on social media.

Department of Archaeology and Museums (DAM) was apprised of the situation. Its In-charge Director Narayana B told The Hindu, “I am going to Jangaon now and will be able to tell the exact situation once I reach.”

In the recent past, the DAM had taken up conservation work at the fort and a CR wall was constructed. A before and after image of this conservation work is available on the website.