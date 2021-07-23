Rains damage power distribution network at several places

Incessant rains in the State for the last couple of days have left the power distribution infrastructure damaged, causing interruptions/breakdown in power supply.

In the areas coming under Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL or Southern Discom), 517 electrical poles and 33 distribution transformers were affected, with stoppage of supply to 5 distribution transformers as they were inundated. Besides, there was also breakdown in 117 11 KV feeders due to rains, officials said.

Except such minor incidents, there was no interruption in power supply, Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy said on Friday. He also told the officials not to take up seasonal maintenance and repair works till the rains were stopped. He held a tele-conference with Chief General Managers and Superintending Engineers to review the situation.

He told the officials concerned to be extra cautious about power supply in low-lying areas and catchment areas of Musi river as also habitations abutting the river course, particularly in the city. He directed the engineers to stop supply to apartments whose cellars were in water as a measure of precaution and told the staff to be available for any emergency at all section offices to take up restoration work.

Mr. Raghuma Reddy advised people to stay away from damaged, bent electrical poles, electrical conductors hanging close to the ground/water, not to touch electrical cables in case they were snapped/fallen on vehicles/buildings, tree branches, not to disturb stray wires and report any problem, if noticed, to the control rooms on numbers 1912 and 100, through tssouthernpower.com and on social media handles of the discom.

The discom officials said number of damaged electrical poles was 386 in rural areas and 131 in GHMC, distribution transformers 32 in GHMC area and one in rural area and breakdown of 11 KV feeders was 30 in GHMC and 87 in rural areas.

Authorities of Northern Discom issued similar advisory to people with regard to power supply.