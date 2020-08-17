Rains cause heavy damage to power T&D infrastructure

HYDERABAD

17 August 2020 23:32 IST

Power supply stopped to 54 villages and also to consumers under 407 DTs

Heavy rains and floods across the State have caused disturbance in power supply at some places and have damaged the transmission and distribution infrastructure, including washing away of seven towers of the 220 KV transmission line in Karimnagar district, and two 33 KV sub-stations were inundated in Warangal district.

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao reviewed the situation by holding a teleconference with the CMDs of Southern and Northern Discoms G. Raghuma Reddy and A. Gopala Rao, respectively, and other key officials of the four power utilities.

He asked the officials to take measures to overcome problems, if any, in power generation and transmission in the wake of heavy rains and floods.

He instructed the officials in the field to make alternative arrangements for power supply wherever possible in the areas where the supply has been stopped as a precautionary measure.

Mr. Prabhakar Rao stated after the meeting that power supply has been stopped to 54 villages in the Northern Discom area as the flood/rainwater entered the villages.

Besides, power supply was also stopped to consumers covered by 159 distributary transformers (DTs) in Southern Discom areas and 248 distributary transformers in the Northern Discom areas.

With the help of flood reaching the projects, about 1,200 megawatt of hydro-electric power is being generated at upper Jurala, Lower Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar power houses.

“In proportion to the decrease in the demand due to rains, generation has been reduced in Singareni, Kothagudem and Kakatiya thermal power stations,” Mr. Prabhakar Rao said.

He asked the field staff of the power utilities to caution people against coming in contact with transmission and distribution cables snapped and fallen on roads and buildings and urged people to inform the electricity officials about the same. He also asked people to inform power staff in case water enters cellars of apartments and also in the event of voltage fluctuations or after noticing any sparks or any other sounds at transformers.

Stating that a control room has been set up to monitor power supply related problems, Mr. Prabhakar Rao said people could contact on numbers 1912, 100, local fuse off call office and special control room numbers 7382072104, 7382072106, 7382071574 (in Southern Discom) and 9440811244, 9440811245, 18004250028 (in Northern Discom).