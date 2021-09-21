Hyderabad

Rains cause floods in parts of old city

A short spell of intense rain has left quite a few areas in the Old City crippled for the whole of Monday, as roads were flooded, vehicles were washed away and water entered homes and shops.

Social media was agog with video clips of rain water running as streams in the streets, with pedestrians struggling to wade through knee-deep water.

As per the data recorded on the Automatic Weather Stations installed across the city by 8 p.m., Chandulal Baradari area has received over 9 centimetres of rainfall, followed by Doodhbowli at 8 centimetres.

Sardar Mahal, Attapur, Rein Bazar and Kurmaguda received around five centimetres of rain, while Virat Nagar, Ghansi Bazar, Lingojiguda, Asmangadh, Jahanuma, Jiaguda, and Shastripuram, among others, received considerable rain.


Related Articles
