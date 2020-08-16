‘Rain’ing woes in city

Several areas flooded, trees uprooted

The city continued to witness heavy rains on Sunday with several areas reporting inundation, uprooting of trees and a few cases of wall collapse.

Given the rain forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the State government, those on bikes were prepared even as many of them wore raincoats and rode cautiously on slippery streets. Many pedestrians carried umbrellas.

Many areas in the twin cities were flooded with non-stop rains and the IMD had predicted that the situation was likely to continue for three more days.

Over 600 buildings were declared vulnerable in the GHMC limits and the disaster response and monsoon rescue teams of the corporation has been kept on high alert to meet any eventuality.

According to data on the TS Development Planning Society website, the highest rainfall was seen in Asifnagar area in GHMC’s Circle - 12 with 17.3 mm being recorded till 8.30 p.m. This was followed by Madhapur recording 14.5 mm, Srinagar Colony recording 13.8 mm and Charminar recording 13.3 mm rainfall.

GHMC officials and traffic police attended to reports of water inundation, uprooting of trees and branches giving way and blocking of carriageways. Earlier in the day, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar tweeted, “Due to continuous rains, trees are felling regularly on various roads in the city. All Govt agencies are taking immediate action to clear them. There is forecast of rain in next few days also. Citizens are requested to note and drive carefully. Venture out only if necessary.(sic)”

According to data, the GHMC received as many as 61 rain-related grievances till 5 pm on Sunday. As many as 16 tree falls and six fallen branches were reported. There are at least nine instances of water logging and five instances of walls collapsing.

Additionally, since Saturday, the GHMC received 171 rain-related complaints, most of which comprised those in connection with potholes. Further, as many as 55 tree falls and 25 instances of water logging were reported. Nine cases of wall collapse were reported. As many as 96 complaints were made on the My GHMC app.

A large tree near Lotus Pond in Banjara Hills was uprooted and collapsed on a parked car. The Disaster Response Force arrived at the spot and egan to remove the tree.

Meanwhile, the highest rainfall in the State was recorded in Mujigi in Nirmal district with 87.8 mm rainfall being recorded till 8 pm. This was followed by Sirpur in Kumaram Bheem district with 68.5 mm and Wazeed in Mulugu district recording 64 mm.