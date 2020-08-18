Rain wreaks havoc at Arts College

Parts of ceiling of two departments cave in; lack of repairs over the years cited

Osmania University (OU)’s Arts College building has suffered extensive damage due to the recent spell of rain. Parts of slab and false roofing caved in sections of English and Telugu departments housed on the first floor of the building.

“A big chunk of the roof of Board of Studies chairperson Y. L. Srinivas’ room caved in. Luckily, there was nobody in the room; only the table and computer have been damaged. Almost all the first floor rooms in the building are affected,” said Arjun Rao, principal of OU. Various departmental libraries as well as a common library are also housed on the first floor.

On Tuesday afternoon, the corridors of the first floor had pools of water. In some of the rooms, the sound of a steady drip of water could be heard. Patchwork repairs with cement showed seepage and wet walls. According to sources, there are three reports with the Telangana government for carrying out the repairs of the Arts College, a Grade 1 protected heritage building under HUDA regulations. While the first report was made by the Central Public Works Department, another was by the university and a third report was commissioned by in-charge Vice-Chancellor Arvind Kumar and was submitted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. The expected cost of the repairs is ₹2 crore.

“A carpet of tar was laid in the ’90s but over the past few years, there have been leakages across the building. Over the past one year, the situation has become bad,” said Mr. Rao, who cited paucity of funds for lack of maintenance.

“It is a shame that something like this is happening to a building which is hardly 80 years old. The pattern that was followed for Madrasa-i-Aliya’s destruction is being followed here. Starve the building of funds and over a short period of time declare the building as unstable and destroy it,” said T. Vijay Kumar, former head of OU’s English department. Madrasa-i-Aliya was among the first schools established in the region in 1835 and evolved into the Nizam College. The building was razed in mid 1990s.

Inaugurated on December 4, 1939, the Arts College building of OU was designed by Belgian architect Ernst Jasper and executed in pinkish granite stone with lime mortar cladding. The iconic building has elements from Moorish, Qutb Shahi architecture with a dash of influence from Ajanta caves and frescoes. The building formed the key stage for the struggle for separate Telangana with university students playing a lead role.