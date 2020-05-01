Rain with strong wind lashes city

Heavy rain accompanied by strong wind beat down on several localities of the city on Friday, bringing relief to people.

The rain which started about 2.30 p.m. with heavy window-rattling wind, continued for about half an hour to one hour across various localities.

The eastern side of the city bore the maximum brunt, with Alkapuri in Saroornagar mandal recording two centimetres of rainfall in about half an hour. Outside GHMC, Keesara received close to three centimetres of rainfall.

The Meteorology department’s weather station at Begumpet recorded about 1.5 centimetres of rainfall, while Ramantapur, IS Sadan and Asmangadh areas recorded 1.3 centimetres.

Nagole, Uppal, Medipally, Abdullapurmet, Nampally, Bandlaguda, Marredpally and Musheerabad areas recorded over one centimetre of rainfall.

As per the data recorded at automatic weather stations across the city, Begum Bazar, Patigadda, Amberpet, Kurmaguda, Ghansibazar, Vanasthalipuram, Hastinapuram, Prashanth Nagar, Chandulal Baradari, Qutbullahpur, Habsiguda, and Addagutta areas too received considerable rainfall.

Estimating the wind speed at 32 kmph, the Department of Meteorology attributed the rain to the low pressure over the South Andaman sea and the South East Bay of Bengal, besides the upper air circulation at the height of 4.5 kilometres. It may be strengthened in the coming 48 hours, and turn into depression around the region of South West Bay of Bengal, the department alerted.

As a result, Telangana may experience light to moderate thunder howers, an advisory from the department said. Maximum temperatures might reach 41 degrees to 43 degrees C at some locations, it said.