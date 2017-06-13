Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has appealed to citizens, institutions and voluntary bodies to take up rain water harvesting structures so that not even a drop of rain water is wasted this monsoon.
It said a subsidy of 25% was being provided for those building such structures and about 200 of them were built in different houses while 100 other institutions have evinced interest to take them up. About 17 applications were also received in last few days, said Board Director (Revenue) D. Sridhar Babu on Monday, according to a press release.
