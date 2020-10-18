Rain returns to haunt Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

18 October 2020 00:25 IST

11 cm of rainfall recorded in Bandlaguda by 9 p.m.

After respite of two days, heavy to very heavy rains lashed the city, inundating main thoroughfares and leaving colonies flooded.

Overcast sky spread a pall of darkness over the city by as early as 5 p.m., and before long, the skies opened up. It continued to beat down mercilessly for several hours across various localities, and with particular vengeance on the eastern side of the city.

As per information updated at 9 p.m. by the Telangana State Development Planning Society with data from its automatic weather monitoring stations at various locations, Bandlaguda had recorded the highest rainfall at over 11 centimetres, followed by Pedda Amberpet at over 10 centimetres.

Localities such as Peerzadiguda, Bhavani Nagar, Rock Town Colony, Alkapuri, and Thattiannaram, recorded over nine centimetres.

Also receiving high rainfall were areas including L.B. Nagar, Marutinagar, Shantinagar, Rajiv Nagar, Ramantapur, Santhosh Nagar, Habsiguda, Barkas, Lingojiguda, Asmangadh, Nacharam, Rein Bazar, Chandrayangutta, Sough Hastinapuram, Prashant Nagar, Hayatnagar, Jubilee Hills, Rajendranagar, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Malakpet, Serilingampally, Charminar, Moosapet.

Rain during peak traffic hours led to several snarls on the road, especially on stretches of Dilsukhnagar, L.B.Nagar and Chaderghat.