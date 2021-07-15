Rain reminds of October 2020 floods

HYDERABAD

15 July 2021 20:20 IST

Bandlaguda in Uppal received the highest rainfall at 20.6 cm

Torrential rain overnight has left behind a trail of destruction in the city by Thursday morning, reminding people of the devastating floods in October last year. Several localities were flooded, forcing people to spend sleepless nights as rainwater entered homes.

The eastern part of the city recording the highest of 20.6 centimetres of rainfall has taken the maximum brunt where overflowing lakes have drowned the surrounding areas.

Colonies in East Anandbagh, a locality in Malkajgiri area, which are flooded every time there is a rain, experienced the same yet again. Ayyappa Colony in Bandlaguda, a chronic inundation point, has received abundant flows from upstream of Bandlaguda lake by dint of its location inside the Full Tank Level.

Kodandaram Nagar and Seesala Basti, two more colonies prone to inundation, have been flooded yet again by surplus water from Saroornagar.

Water enters houses

In Hayatnagar, flood water from Kummari Kunta lake entered homes in Padmavathi Nagar Colony, while the same from Bairamalguda lake drowned areas such as Altaf Nagar, Sainagar, and Harijana Basthi.

Flooding was also experienced in Errakunta area where surplus water from the lake gushed onto the streets. A number of storm water drains overflowed due to silt and rampant growth of water hyacinth weed, posing grave danger to people’s lives.

Unbearable stench and sewage water pervaded many streets owing to overflowing sewerage manholes and catch pits.

Trees fall

Trees fell in scores during the rain, which obstructed the traffic right since Thursday early morning. Trucks were seen filled with logs of fallen trees being carried away.

GHMC officials informed that efforts were continuously on to clear water from affected areas, and several families have been shifted to function halls close by. Up to 5 p.m. on Thursday, GHMC has received a total of 90 rain related complaints through various grievance redressal lines, of which 86 have been resolved, a note informed.

As per the readings from the automatic weather stations across the city up to 4.30 a.m. on Thursday, Bandlaguda in Uppal received the highest rainfall at 20.6 cm, while areas including Hayatnagar, Saroornagar, Ramanthapur, Hasthinapuram, Nagole, L.B. Nagar, Lingojiguda, and Rajendranagar, received very heavy rainfall ranging between 12-19 cm.

Other localities receiving heavy rainfall include Saidabad, Musheerabad, Bahadurguda, Charminar, Kapra, Marredpally, Nampally, and Asifnagar.

For the coming 24 hours, the Meteorology department has predicted cloudy weather, light to moderate showers, and at times intense spells or thunder showers.