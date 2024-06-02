Rain pounds parts of Hyderabad on Sunday evening

Rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Sunday evening, bringing a respite from the scorching heat that was being witnessed over the past week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy rainfall for Hyderabad and surrounding areas on Sunday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Jeedimetla recorded a rainfall of 44.8 mm followed by 30 mm in Gayatri Nagar and Gajularamaram, 23 mm in Monda Market, 22 mm in Kukatpally and 19 mm in Seethaphalmandi.

The rains are expected to continue in the state for the next four days. According to a release issued by the IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with rain and lightning is very likely to occur over isolated places in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubanagar, Nagarkarnool, Vanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.

As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhoods, there will be generally cloudy sky for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are very likely to occur over parts of the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 37° and 26° Celsius respectively.

