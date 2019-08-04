Rain may ravage ashoorkhana drum house

As a sudden downpour lashed the city on Saturday afternoon, Mir Abbas Moosavi kept a wary eye on the Naqqar Khana (ceremonial drum house) of the Badshahi Ashoorkhana. “I have seen big rafters cave in. The whole roof may cave in where we can no longer reconstruct the structure,” said Mr. Moosavi, hereditary caretaker of the ashoorkhana (house of mourning).

Nearly a year after emergency repair work was carried out by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) on the western wall and the ceiling of the ashoorkhana, the drum house continues to be in a state of disrepair. “It used to be the main entrance for the ashoorkhana when it was built in 1611 just after the Charminar was completed. This whole complex is as important as the other Qutb Shahi-era monuments. The central portion of the ceiling has already collapsed,” says Mr. Moosavi.

The ashoorkhana is one of the few monuments where polychrome tile work dating from early 17th century has survived. Similar tile work on the Qutb Shahi palaces and tombs noticed by foreign travellers have been completely erased except for a small portion on the tomb of Ibrahim Qutb Shah in the necropolis at the foothill of Golconda Fort. “What we did on the ashoorkhana last year was emergency repair works to stop seepage and stagnation. Now we are documenting the tile work. It will take about three to four months to finish it,” said Ratish Nanda of AKTC.

The ashoorkhana has a chequered history with the Qutb Shahi rulers patronising it in a royal fashion. But after Mughal emperor Aurangzeb conquered the Golconda Sultanate, the area around ashoorkhana was turned into a bandi-khana (parking space for horse-drawn carriages).