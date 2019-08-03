Rain leaves Hyderabad pockmarked with 4,000 potholes

The incessant rain for the past few days has left the city roads badly battered. Senior Engineering officials from GHMC have inspected the roads, and submitted a primary estimate, according to which a total of 987 stretches of the city roads have been badly damaged and riddled with 4,000 potholes.

Besides, major roads maintained by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL) too have been damaged at 236 locations, the report mentioned.

GHMC has allotted ₹50 crore for immediate repair and restoration of the damaged stretches on a war footing, for which tenders will be called soon. Before that, all the 150 monsoon response teams will be deployed for immediate repairs through pothole filling, Commissioner M.Dana Kishore informed. The teams will work in three shifts and finish the job in two days, he said.

Damage to the roads which have been relaid as part of the periodic preventive maintenance will have to be repaired by the respective contractors, while ₹3 crore is being allotted for repairs to the roads where SRDP works are in progress.

During a video conference on Saturday with zonal and circle level officials, he also asked the Town Planning officials to inspect the old buildings and schools, to ensure safety.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kishore widely toured in the city to inspect road stretches which have been damaged due to rains. He visited Begumpet, Secunderabad, Kavadiguda, RTC Crossroads, Gandhinagar and other locations, along with chief engineer Mohd. Ziauddin, and zonal commissioner J.Shankaraiah.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Response Force under GHMC has removed 30 fallen trees from city roads, and de-watered 40 locations where water logging was reported, to ease traffic, a statement from the GHMC said.