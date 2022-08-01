Hyderabad

Rain lashes parts of Hyderabad

Caught up in heavy rain, a woman navigates a busy, waterlogged road in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.
The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD August 01, 2022 02:45 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 00:00 IST

Heavy rain was reported in several parts of the city on Sunday evening.

Ramachandrapuram in Sangareddy district which comes in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits recorded the highest rainfall of 34.2 mm in the past 24 hours. Cumulative rainfall in the GHMC purview from June 1 to July 31 was 485.1 mm against the normal rainfall of 284.9 mm.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Moderate rain was reported at Kukatpally and Serilingampally as also at Patancheru, Balanagar and a few other areas in the past 24 hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stagnant water

As part of measures to check the spread of dengue in Telangana, Health Minister T. Harish Rao allotted 10 minutes on Sunday to clear stagnant water in and around his home, including in trays placed under flower pots. Stagnant water can serve as breeding ground for mosquitoes.

A few days ago, he had announced that the dry day programmes would be conducted on Fridays and Sundays, to ensure water is not left stagnant

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Hyderabad
rains
Read more...