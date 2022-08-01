Rain lashes parts of Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau August 01, 2022 02:45 IST

Caught up in heavy rain, a woman navigates a busy, waterlogged road in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Heavy rain was reported in several parts of the city on Sunday evening. Ramachandrapuram in Sangareddy district which comes in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits recorded the highest rainfall of 34.2 mm in the past 24 hours. Cumulative rainfall in the GHMC purview from June 1 to July 31 was 485.1 mm against the normal rainfall of 284.9 mm. Moderate rain was reported at Kukatpally and Serilingampally as also at Patancheru, Balanagar and a few other areas in the past 24 hours. Stagnant water As part of measures to check the spread of dengue in Telangana, Health Minister T. Harish Rao allotted 10 minutes on Sunday to clear stagnant water in and around his home, including in trays placed under flower pots. Stagnant water can serve as breeding ground for mosquitoes. A few days ago, he had announced that the dry day programmes would be conducted on Fridays and Sundays, to ensure water is not left stagnant



