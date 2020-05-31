Hyderabad

Rain hits power supply in many areas

Interruption attributed to minor service issues and trees falling on transmission conductors

Heavy rain in several parts of the city disrupted power supply for a few hours on Sunday. Officials of the Southern Power Distribution Company attributed the interruption in power supply to minor problems such as insulation bursting/damage, loose contact, rust and dust in conductor joints and tree branches falling on transmission conductors.

Although power supply was restored in about 270 out of about 300 feeders mostly in Hyderabad South and Central circles in one to three hours, it was delayed in some areas. According to discom officials, power supply was affected in Saifabad, Azamabad, Rethibowli, Indira Park, Mint Compound, A.C. Guards and a few other areas in the Central circle. In South circle, outage was reported in Charminar, Asmangadh, Begum Bazar, Sultan Bazar, Saidabad and a few other areas.

Isolated instances of breakdown in power supply were also reported in Secunderabad and Rajendranagar circles but there were very few complaints in Banjara Hills, Cyber City, Saroornagar and Habsiguda circles.

The officials stated that power supply was stopped to some of the feeders at sub-station level where the tree cover was more as rain intensified in the afternoon. In some areas, it was stopped after locals reported sparks at conductor joints, particularly near distribution transformers, as insulation was damaged by high temperatures in recent weeks.

