Rain halts coal production

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

06 September 2021 23:32 IST

As heavy rains continued to lash the Kothagudem coal belt region, the overburden removal operations in the Opencast Projects (OCPs) of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Kothagudem area came to a virtual halt resulting in severe coal production loss due to extensive waterlogging on the premises of the OCPs.

Sources said that the Gouthamkhani Opencast Project (GKOCP) area at Rudrampur near Kothagudem recorded a heavy rainfall of 88 mm on Monday.

Heavy downpour pounded the JVR and Kistaram Opencast Projects in Sattupalli mandal in the last 24 hours hampering the overburden removal and coal production operations for the second day in a row, sources in SCCL said.

Heavy rains inflicted a major production loss to the tune of 20,000 tonnes in all the three OCPs together in Kothagudem area during the three shifts in the last 24 hours, sources added.

The daily stipulated coal output target for the coal mines in the Kothagudem area is 34,000 tonnes. High capacity motors are being operated round the clock to drain out stagnated water from the OCPs.

With heavy rain forecast for the district in the next 24 hours, the coal production is likely to remain severely hit due to extensive waterlogging and slushy conditions in the OCPs for the next few days.