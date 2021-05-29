Rain forecast in State

HYDERABAD

29 May 2021 00:01 IST

Conditions are likely to become favourable for onset of Southwest monsoon over Kerala around May 31 and Telangana is likely to experience light to moderate rain or thunder showers to occur at isolated places for the next few days, an India Metereological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Rainfall occurred in Medak 2 cm, Dichpalle (Nizamabad) 2, Naga Reddipet (Kamareddy) 2, Gandhari (Kamareddy) 2, Pitlam (Kamareddy) 2, Tadwai (Mulugu) 2. Maximum temperatures of 40 degree C and above was recorded at many places with highest 43.5 degree C in Nalgonda.

Cloudy sky with rain or thundershowers has been forecast for the twin cities on Saturday and there is not much likelihood of change in temperatures with maximum to be around 37 degree C and minimum to be 26 degree C.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said during the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 46.3 mm was recorded at Jharasangam (Sangareddy), highest maximum temperature of 43.6 degree C was recorded at Laxmidevipalli (Bhadradri Kothagudem) and lowest minimum temperature 21.6 degree C was recorded at Kamkole (Sangareddy).

Within the GHMC area, highest rainfall of 3.8 mm was recorded at Himayatnagar, highest maximum temperature of 37.7 degree C was recorded at Viratnagar and lowest minimum temperature of 23.1 degree C was recorded at Madhapur.