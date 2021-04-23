Rain forecast for the next few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana for the next few days. This is due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Odisha and neighbourhood.

Partly cloudy sky with chances of rain in the twin cities too were forecast. Temperatures recorded on Friday were 38 degree C and 25 degree C respectively.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has stated in its bulletin that the highest rainfall has been recorded at Madugulapally, Nalgonda district at 52 mm. There was rainfall at Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Mahabubnagar.

The highest maximum temperature recorded was 40.4°C at Adilabad. The highest rainfall recorded within GHMC limits was 6.7 mm at Kapra, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The highest day temperature recorded was 37.1°C at Sardarmahal in Hyderabad district.